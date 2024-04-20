Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 2,411 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.60% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MOTI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $211.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

