Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,732,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

