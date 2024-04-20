Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 2,421 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 450,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,605,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

