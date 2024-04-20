Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,042. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

