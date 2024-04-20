Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,971. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

