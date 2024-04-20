Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 758,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

