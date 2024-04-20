Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VBR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 646,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

