Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,050,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VV traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $227.27. 235,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.13 and a 1 year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

