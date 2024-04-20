Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

