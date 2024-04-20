Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

