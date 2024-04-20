Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 10,753 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

