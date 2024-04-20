Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 113,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,094,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

