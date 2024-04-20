Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,098 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 475,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

