Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE AXP traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

