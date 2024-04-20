Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 684,569 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

