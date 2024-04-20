Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.