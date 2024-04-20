Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. 8,816,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

