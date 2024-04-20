Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 5,922 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. 2,948,059 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

