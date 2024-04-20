Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 139,052 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $855,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUSA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 21,356 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.06.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

