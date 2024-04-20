Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.20. 2,083,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,195. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.21.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

