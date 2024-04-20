Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Position Lowered by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lantern Pharma worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 237,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.