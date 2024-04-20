Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 782 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $169.82. 4,693,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,782. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

