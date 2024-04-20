Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 88 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.41. 39,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.