Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,587,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 104,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,784,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,763. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

