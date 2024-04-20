Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

