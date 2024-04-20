Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.39. 2,548,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. The company has a market cap of $424.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $471.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,728 shares of company stock worth $68,483,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

