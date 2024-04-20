Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.64. 71,618,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

