Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after buying an additional 1,733,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after purchasing an additional 946,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $20.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,215,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,421,182 shares of company stock worth $677,574,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

