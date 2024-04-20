Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 16,924,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.
