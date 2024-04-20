Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 233 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.90. 930,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

