Lotus Technology (LOT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -11.81 Lotus Technology Competitors $979.29 million -$53.08 million 54.33

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.70% -44.81% -0.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 112 558 875 14 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.59%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

