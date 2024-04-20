Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $59.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by CIBC from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

