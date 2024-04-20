Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.00. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 980 shares.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.