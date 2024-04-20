Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,020,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. The stock has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.