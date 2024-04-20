Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
