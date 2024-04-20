Morgan Stanley to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of MS opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,355 shares of company stock worth $26,753,102. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

