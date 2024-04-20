New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.50. New World Development shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 10,296 shares changing hands.

New World Development Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

