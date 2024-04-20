Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.05) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

Next 15 Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON NFG opened at GBX 888 ($11.05) on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 542 ($6.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 980.10 ($12.20). The company has a market cap of £881.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,415.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 919.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 813.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Next 15 Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,769.23%.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.