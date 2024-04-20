Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 68,145 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

