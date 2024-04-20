Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,096. The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

