Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. 3,319,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

