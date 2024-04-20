Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.74.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 963,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,244. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

