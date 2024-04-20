Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,397 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 154,470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 313,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

