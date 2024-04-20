Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,134. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

