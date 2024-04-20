Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 475 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 4,735,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,092. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

