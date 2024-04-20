Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 14.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $243,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,900,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

