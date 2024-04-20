Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,013 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,849 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,611,000 after buying an additional 188,173 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 223,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 1,429,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,305. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

