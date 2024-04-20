Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

