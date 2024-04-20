Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 6,745,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

