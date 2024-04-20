NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

